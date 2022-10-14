scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

October 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Cabinet Reshuffle

MP CM Arjun Singh, dropped from his ministry the Forest Minister, Vedram, against whom there were grave charges of corruption, Minister of State for Home, Hazarilal Raghuvanshi, whose brother, Gammu Pehalwan, was recently arrested on the charge of attempt to molest a woman, and the Food Minister, M L Dube, who had been named in various scandals.

The first American F-16 fighter aircraft was handed over to a representative of the Pakistan Government to Texas, Radio Pakistan reported.

In the long-awaited reshuffle, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Arjun Singh, dropped from his ministry the Forest Minister, Vedram, against whom there were grave charges of corruption, Minister of State for Home, Hazarilal Raghuvanshi, whose brother, Gammu Pehalwan, was recently arrested on the charge of attempt to molest a woman, and the Food Minister, M L Dube, who had been named in various scandals.

Pakistan Gets F-16

The first American F-16 fighter aircraft was handed over to a representative of the Pakistan Government to Texas, Radio Pakistan reported.

Akali Talks Dilemma

The death of four Akalis as a result of the police firing and violent clashes between Akalis and police near Parliament House has given a setback to the “behind the scene” activity to bring the Akalis to the negotiating table. Swaran Singh, former external affairs minister, who left for Punjab to resume his negotiations with the Akalis, is, after the incident, lying low. The Centre seems to be in a dilemma over the whole issue because it is keen that the Akalis should agree to talks.

Industry Bandh Ends

The three-day state-wide industrial bandh called by Datta Samant’s Maharashtra Girni Kamagar Union concluded. Workers in about 5,000 industrial units all over Maharashtra will resume duty from October 14. Announcing the successful completion of the bandh, a spokesman of the MGKU said that the union hoped that it would have the necessary impact on the government. However, if the Government rejected the workers’ demands, the spokesman said, an indefinite strike might be launched.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 04:32:58 am
