Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

October 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Japanese PM Resigns

Japanese Prime Minister Zenko Suzuki tendered his resignation as president of the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party (LDP) and with it his position as Japanese leader, chief cabinet secretary Kuichi Miyazawa announced.

His resignation as the Liberal Democratic Party president automatically means that Suzuki will step down from the premiership.

Japanese Prime Minister Zenko Suzuki tendered his resignation as president of the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party (LDP) and with it his position as Japanese leader, chief cabinet secretary Kuichi Miyazawa announced. His resignation as the Liberal Democratic Party president automatically means that Suzuki will step down from the premiership.

Press Bill Protest

The police tear-gassed and lathi-charged a procession of students and youths, drawn from all parts of Bihar, which was on its way to Raj Bhawan to present a memorandum to the Governor against the Press Curbs Bill and the C r P C (Amendment) Bill, which dilutes the independence of the judiciary. At least 30 persons were injured.

Cong (I) Member Shot

Surjan Singh, the president of the block Congress (I) Committee in Nagoke village in Amritsar district, was shot at by two unidentified youths on a motorcycle, near a bank at Khadoor Sahib, about 45 km from Amritsar. Two bullets that were fired at him hit him in the neck.

AIADMK Strike

The ruling AIADMK has called for a state-wide hartal on October 15 to force the Centre to intervene and secure immediate release of water by Karnataka to save the standing crops in the Cauvery delta. Party general secretary P U Shunmugam in a statement said Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had already sent an SOS to the Centre and appealed to the Karnataka government several times. Though Karnataka had responded to some extent, it continues to be hesitant in releasing adequate water. If the crops were affected, the food situation would become grave in Tamil Nadu.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 04:43:11 am
October 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Japanese PM Resigns
October 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Japanese PM Resigns

