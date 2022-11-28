November 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: N-fuel issue resolved

Talks between the French President Francois Mitterrand and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhawan assumed added dimension with France having accepted the Indian position on the supply of enriched uranium for the Tarapur atomic power plant. France will soon start supplying the nuclear fuel for the Tarapur plant under the 1963 Indo-US agreement as had been suggested by India. It has dropped its insistence on the “pursuit” and “perpetuity” clauses which India found objectionable.

Akalis reject meeting

The Akali Dal president, Sant Harchand Singh Longowal, has ruled out a meeting with the Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi. He insisted that he will not meet the PM till there is an announcement regarding the acceptance of “our specific demands”.

Congress (I) talks

The Gujarat dissident leaders, who had threatened to dissociate themselves from the state Chief Minister, Madhavsinh Solanki, from December 1, have been summoned by the Congress (I) high command for talks.

India imports wheat

India has made another big purchase of US wheat to replenish its depleted food stocks, officials at the Indian embassy said. They reported the signing of contracts with 11 US grain exporting companies for 1.45 million tonnes of wheat valued at nearly $ 244 million. The latest deal follows India’s purchase in August of 2.5 million tonnes of US wheat after bad weather damaged its crops.

BJP for RSS

The Bharatiya Janata Party warned the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, that any move to ban the RSS in the state would provoke the party for an “intensive agitation” . The warning came from the BJP vice-president, Ram Jethmalani, MP, who said, “I am making this statement with the consent of the central party leaders”.