Friday, Nov 25, 2022

November 25, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Nakasone

Yasuhiro Nakasone, a 64-year-old veteran politician, will succeed Zenko Suzuki as prime minister of Japan by virtue of his landslide victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s primary election.

A coup attempt in Ghana has been crushed and the country has been put under an overnight curfew, according to an official announcement. Ghanian leader Flt Lt Jerry Rawlings said that, "loyal troops have successfully defeated an attempt to overthrow this regime".

Ghana Coup Crushed

A coup attempt in Ghana has been crushed and the country has been put under an overnight curfew, according to an official announcement. Ghanian leader Flt Lt Jerry Rawlings said that, “loyal troops have successfully defeated an attempt to overthrow this regime”.

Brezhnev Successor

The Soviet parliament ended its autumn session and surprisingly did not name a new President to succeed Brezhnev. The only major personnel change announced was the appointment of Geidar A Aliev, 59, as first Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers.

France-India talks

Three days before President Francois Mitterrand is to arrive in New Delhi, the Indian government expressed its optimism about reaching an accord with France on the question of French supplies of nuclear fuel for the Tarapur Atomic Power plant. They, however, added that no agreement on nuclear fuel would be acceptable to India unless it was within the framework of the 1963 Indo-US nuclear agreement.

India at Asiad

Indian golfers picked up two gold medals and a silver at the Asian Games. India also won a silver in tennis men’s team event and a bronze in individual trap event of shooting to boost their tally to four gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 06:25:33 am
