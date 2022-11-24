scorecardresearch
November 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Akalis arrested

A crackdown on the Akalis has started with the arrest of former finance minister Balwant Singh from his residence. He has been arrested for the apprehension of breach of peace — the first of the Akali leaders to be under pre-emptive arrest.

Akalis arrested, Balwant Singh, Balwant Singh arrest, Farmers killed, New Soviet president, Iranians fight, Asian Games, Indian express, EditorialSingh is a part of the five-member committee set up by the Akali leader Sant Harchand Singh Longowal to seek clarifications about Akali demands.

A crackdown on the Akalis has started with the arrest of former finance minister Balwant Singh from his residence. He has been arrested for the apprehension of breach of peace — the first of the Akali leaders to be under pre-emptive arrest. Singh is a part of the five-member committee set up by the Akali leader Sant Harchand Singh Longowal to seek clarifications about Akali demands.

Farmers killed

Two farmers were killed in firing near Mandya on the Bangalore-Mysore highway after the agitation they were participating in turned violent for the second time in four days. Another farmer was admitted to hospital with serious bullet injuries. The farmers are demanding a fair price for sugarcane supplied to the Chamundeswari sugar factory.

India’s medal

The inspired and dedicated riders did India proud at the Asian Games. India’s tricolour was hoisted when they bagged two gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the equestrian events at the Asiad. Raghubir Singh, the individual event medal winner, was declared the best rider.

New Soviet president

The new Soviet Communist Party chief, Yuri Andropov, appeared to move into the position to become USSR president. Andropov was unanimously elected to the presidium of the Supreme Soviet.

Iranians fight

The members of the Iranian team participating at the Asian Games and anti-Khomeni student protestors in Delhi came to blows on November 23. The students raised slogans which attracted the ire of the Iranian athletes. The scuffle had to be broken by policemen.

