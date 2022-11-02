scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

November 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Meet

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and President Zia-ul-Haq of Pakistan met for an hour and concluded that the two countries should continue their search for durable peace on the sub-continent and better relations between them.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on November 2, 1982.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and President Zia-ul-Haq of Pakistan met for an hour and concluded that the two countries should continue their search for durable peace on the sub-continent and better relations between them. There will be another summit meeting between them in three months’ time. According to a joint statement, the two leaders agreed to the establishment of an Indo-Pakistani joint commission.

Nehru At Cambridge

The Cambridge University has announced the establishment of a Jawaharlal Nehru professorship from October next year, with an annual grant of £ 30,000 a year.

Hindi Rolled Back

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

The Madras station of Doordarshan has discontinued relaying the national Hindi news bulletin. The deputy director of the Doordarshan Kendra told UNI that the decision had been taken in response to “public demand”.

Workers’ Strike

The Bombay Millowners Association has responded positively to Maharashtra Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale’s formula, and agreed to hike the advance payable to the striking workers. The BMA secretary general, R L N Vijayanagar, said that only workers resuming duty by November 15 would be eligible to receive the advance of Rs 2,500.

Akali Talks

The Prime Minister has asked four senior Cabinet Ministers to go into the Akalis’ political demands concerning inter-state issues and talk to the chief ministers of the concerned states and other people to formulate a solution.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 05:30:19 am
Next Story

Centre notifies 10 addl judges’ appointments to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Meet
November 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Meet

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement