Friday, Nov 18, 2022

November 18, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Congress Merges

Congressmen, arrayed behind A K Antony under the Congress (A) banner, are returning to the Congress (I) fold after a gap of five years, which were marked by hostility towards Mrs Indira Gandhi. The merger will take place soon.

The government brought All India Radio and Doordarshan under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) banning strikes in the two government media and arrested 32 striking employees under it.

Congressmen, arrayed behind A K Antony under the Congress (A) banner, are returning to the Congress (I) fold after a gap of five years, which were marked by hostility towards Mrs Indira Gandhi. The merger will take place soon.

AIR Under ESMA

The government brought All India Radio and Doordarshan under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) banning strikes in the two government media and arrested 32 striking employees under it. The CRPF jawans took up positions in the premises. Among those arrested were Akashvani-Doordarshan joint forum convener, P O Gupta and Joint convener, Kali Prasad.

Loans To Bangladesh

Indo-Bangladesh cooperation has received a big boost. India has agreed to give Bangladesh Rs 20 crore in government to government credit and Rs 40 crore in commercial credit from the EXIM Bank for the purchase of capital goods. A third credit, the amount of which was yet to be decided, was also agreed for setting up joint ventures in Bangladesh.

Congress in Kohima

S C Jamir, leader of the Congress (I) Legislature Party, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland. Six other cabinet members were also sworn-in along with the Chief Minister. The Governor, S M H Burney, had earlier dismissed the Naga National Democratic government led by J B Jasokie.

Kuwait Ban

As many as 14 Indian diamond firms and a film about the late Israeli Premier, Golda Meir, have been banned under Israeli boycott regulations in Kuwait.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 06:29:06 am
