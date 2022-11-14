scorecardresearch
November 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: 390 Akalis arrested

A series of explosions rocked Punjab during the last 36 hours while the state government swung into action to round up middle rung Akali leaders as a step to foil their plan to protest in New Delhi during the Asian Games.

Akali Dal, Akali leaders, Nagaland elections, Indira Gandhi, US sanctions, Ronald Reagan, Editorial, Indian ExpressAccording to an official spokesman, about 390 Akalis have been arrested so far. None of the important leaders, however, have been arrested. Prohibitory orders unhave been promulgated in Delhi.

A series of explosions rocked Punjab during the last 36 hours while the state government swung into action to round up middle rung Akali leaders as a step to foil their plan to protest in New Delhi during the Asian Games. According to an official spokesman, about 390 Akalis have been arrested so far. None of the important leaders, however, have been arrested. Prohibitory orders unhave been promulgated in Delhi .

Nagaland Uncertain

It appears that the people unable to give a clear verdict in their fifth general election. As a result, Nagaland seems by all accounts to be heading for a period of political instability and horse-trading. Both the ruling Naga National Democratic Party (NNDP) and the Congress-I, locked in a stalemate, have already begun intense wooing of the 12 independents who now hold the key to power in the state. The first four independents who arrived at Kohima from their respective constituencies had reportedly taken refuge in a safehouse in the city. They are reported to have formed a joint front. Their spokesman, M Zinyu, has told reporters that they have been given “protection” against intimidation.

Brezhnev’s funeral

More than 60 heads of state and government, including Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, will attend the funeral of Leonid Brezhnev. Heads of foreign missions paid homage to the Soviet Leader at the Hall of Columns where his body is lying in state.

Sanctions removed

US President Ronald Reagan announced the lifting of the sanctions imposed in December last year against the Soviet Union. The sanctions had been imposed because of the martial law declared in Poland.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 06:46:34 am
