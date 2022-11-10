scorecardresearch
November 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Refugee mass suicide

At least 35 refugees, mostly old men and women stranded without food on the Rwandan-Ugandan border, committed mass suicide by drinking cattle tick ointment, a UN official said.

Refugee mass suicide, Assam talks fail, Gujarat Cyclone kills 200, Kannadigas protest, Indian express, Opinion, EditorialThe UN official, who recently returned from the area, said another 8,000 refugees were on the brink of starvation, trapped inside Uganda without food.

At least 35 refugees, mostly old men and women stranded without food on the Rwandan-Ugandan border, committed mass suicide by drinking cattle tick ointment, a UN official said. The UN official, who recently returned from the area, said another 8,000 refugees were on the brink of starvation, trapped inside Uganda without food.

Assam talks fail

Yet another attempt to find a solution to the Assam foreign nationals tangle ended after four days of fruitless discussions on the fate of the 1961-71 immigrants. Despite the opposition leaders’ participation in the sixth formal round of tripartite talks and three months of informal talks assisted by the Janata MP, Ravindra Varma, the Assam agitation leaders and the government stuck to their positions.

Cyclone kills 200

The severe cyclonic storm which swept coastal Gujarat left close to 200 people dead and thousands homeless. As reports of the devastation kept pouring in, the government said Sea King helicopters and the Navy were searching the coastline for survivors of 300 fishing boats believed caught in the storm. At least 1,500 fishermen were on board the boats.

Kannadigas protest

Students stoned vehicles and staged demonstrations in several towns of Karnataka in protest against the persecution of Kannadiga labourers, who were hounded out of Goa last week. Students who took out processions in various parts of Bangalore stoned a number of private and government vehicles and, in some places, pulled down English sign-boards. At two places, the police cane-charged the demonstrators.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 04:01:14 am
