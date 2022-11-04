scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

November 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: No President’s Rule

The non-communist opposition parties in Parliament scuttled the government’s move to extend President’s rule in Assam even after next March through a constitution amendment bill during the current session of Parliament.

Presidents rule in Assam, Assam, Akali Dal, Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Democrats Win, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe Opposition leaders, however, indicated their willingness to support the amendment at a later stage, provided it sought not more than one year’s extension.

The Opposition leaders, however, indicated their willingness to support the amendment at a later stage, provided it  sought not more than one year's extension.

Akali Accord

The Akali Dal and government are understood to have reached an accord on most of the Akali demands after hectic political activity and consultations between the special cabinet committee and Swaran Singh on one side, and the Akalis on the other. Home Minister P C Sethi is expected to make a statement in both Houses of Parliament. Sethi may not spell out details of the accord except that some of the demands have been accepted and talks are progressing well.

Kashmir Talks

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said that the people of the state will not accept an agreement to the 35-year-old Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan unless ‘‘we’’ are consulted. Hoping that the problem finally comes to an end as a result of the recent summit talks between the PM Indira Gandhi and President Ziaul Haq, he said that a solution was possible only if the state is made a party to it.

Democrats Win

The Democrats won sweeping victories in the Congressional and Governorship races, leading House Speaker Thomas O ’Neill to claim that it was a “disaster” for President Reagan. Senator Edward Kennedy and former vice-president Walter Mondale called it a mandate to reverse Reaganomics.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 04:30:45 am
