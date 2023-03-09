March 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Afghanistan Issue

While the seventh non-aligned summit was stuck on the Indian Ocean question, the conference is certain to call for a political settlement of the Afghanistan question and an early end to the Iran-Iraq war. This is the outcome of daylong back-stage consultations that continued at Vigyan Bhavan. The highlight of the day was the compromise worked out by the special group set up to tackle differences on the Afghanistan question.

Palika Bazaar Blast

A series of mysterious explosions rocked Palika Bazaar and the Inter State Bus Terminus in quick succession injuring seven persons. Police officials said all sustained minor injuries and described the damage caused by the blasts as minimal. According to available information, two successive explosions shook the underground shopping complex shortly before 8 pm.

Germany Elections

Even as Chancellor Helmut Kohl has begun what are likely to be difficult negotiations on the composition of the new coalition government, political scientists are burning the proverbial midnight oil analysing the election results that have confounded them all. Never in the previous nine elections in the Federal Republic of Germany have the voters made such a decisive, multiple and contradictory choice.

Abdomen Surgery

A pair of forceps leaping out from the belly of a woman threw doctors into a jolt as they were operating on her after she had complained of abdominal pain. The surgery followed an x-ray examination which revealed some foreign materials in the abdomen of the patient who had undergone an operation some time ago in a city nursing home.