scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement
Premium

March 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Leadership of non-aligned movement passes to India

Presidents, prime ministers, and foreign ministers have arrived in New Delhi to see Indira Gandhi take over from President Fidel Castro.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on March 7, 1983.
Listen to this article
March 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Leadership of non-aligned movement passes to India
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Twenty-one years after it came into being, the leadership of the non-aligned movement will pass to India when the seventh conference opens on March 7. Presidents, prime ministers, and foreign ministers have arrived in New Delhi to see Indira Gandhi take over from President Fidel Castro. During the next five days, they will debate controversial issues such as the Indian Ocean, the Iran-Iraq war, Kampuchea and Afghanistan.

Assam survivors: The cluster of poor villages on the Brahmaputra bank that lost 500 lives a fortnight ago look deceptively calm. Hundreds of immigrant survivors of what is being belatedly acknowledged by the government as the second Nellie are busy trying to build temporary thatch shelters near their burnt huts. The government came to know of the massacre a fortnight after it was committed. But the body count has still barely begun. Little has come by way of relief. The official death count so far is 194 and police patrols are yet to reach a large number of areas.

Textile strike: Commerce Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh will attempt to formulate proposals this week to end the 13-month-old strike in the Bombay textile mills. This is the outcome of talks between Singh and trade union leader Datta Samant, who is leading the textile strike. This was the first meeting Samant held with any Union Commerce Minister since the strike began last year.

Also Read
Presidents rule in Assam, Assam, Akali Dal, Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, Democrats Win, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs
November 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: No President’s Rule
iit bombay suicide
Dalit student's death at IIT Bombay: Caste should not matter on campus — ...
Sandeep Shastri writes: In PM Modi's barb about Mallikarjun Kharge, a gli...
From the falling Rupee to America’s war on terror: What the Pakistani med...

German elections: West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl’s Christian-Democrat Liberal coalition won a simple majority in their legislative elections, according to projections by the country’s two television networks.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 05:23 IST
Next Story

Arson case: Charges framed against jailed SP MLA Solanki

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
March 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Leadership of non-aligned movement passes to India
March 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Leadership of non-aligned movement passes to India

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close