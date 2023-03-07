March 7, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Leadership of non-aligned movement passes to India

Twenty-one years after it came into being, the leadership of the non-aligned movement will pass to India when the seventh conference opens on March 7. Presidents, prime ministers, and foreign ministers have arrived in New Delhi to see Indira Gandhi take over from President Fidel Castro. During the next five days, they will debate controversial issues such as the Indian Ocean, the Iran-Iraq war, Kampuchea and Afghanistan.

Assam survivors: The cluster of poor villages on the Brahmaputra bank that lost 500 lives a fortnight ago look deceptively calm. Hundreds of immigrant survivors of what is being belatedly acknowledged by the government as the second Nellie are busy trying to build temporary thatch shelters near their burnt huts. The government came to know of the massacre a fortnight after it was committed. But the body count has still barely begun. Little has come by way of relief. The official death count so far is 194 and police patrols are yet to reach a large number of areas.

Textile strike: Commerce Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh will attempt to formulate proposals this week to end the 13-month-old strike in the Bombay textile mills. This is the outcome of talks between Singh and trade union leader Datta Samant, who is leading the textile strike. This was the first meeting Samant held with any Union Commerce Minister since the strike began last year.

German elections: West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl’s Christian-Democrat Liberal coalition won a simple majority in their legislative elections, according to projections by the country’s two television networks.