March 6, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Kampuchean issue

The question of Kampuchean representation in the non-aligned movement is out of the seventh summit’s way. Two days before the heads of government of nonaligned nations are to meet, their foreign ministers approved a compromise formula that seeks to remit the question to the movement’s coordinating bureau for consideration. It will act as an ad hoc committee, will examine the question further and make recommendations to the foreign ministers.

Manchanda expelled

Akali Dal president Harchand Singh Longowal has expelled Harbass Singh Manchanda, president of the Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (DGFC) from the party for six years for anti-party activities. Manchanda was earlier suspended from the party. The Akali Dal high command will meet in Amritsar on March 8 to take stock of the situation in view of the prime minister’s unilateral announcement accepting most of the party’s religious demands.

Assam violence

In a massacre that has come to light 10 days after it was committed, over 500 persons were killed in linguistic violence in and around the Chaulkhowa, Chapori and Dholpur villages along the Brahmaputra bank in Darrang division. The army has already been called out in Darrang.

Australia PM resigns

The Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Fraser, has resigned instantly as leader of the Liberal Party following a landslide win by the opposition Labour Party in general elections. Fraser, 53, who has been prime minister since ousting Labour Premier Gough Whitlam in 1975, resigned as party leader after his bid to win an early election failed.