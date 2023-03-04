scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
March 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Kampuchean seat at seventh non-aligned summit remains vacant

The Kampuchean seat at the seventh non-aligned summit will remain vacant.  This emerged after a day-long meeting of the foreign ministers of the non-aligned nations where the contentious question was sought to be thrashed out.

Kampuchea Seat, Assam Refugees, Raisina Bungalow, Koestler No More, Assam, Raisina Hill, Kampuchea, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe front page of The Indian Express on March 4, 1983.

The Kampuchean seat at the seventh non-aligned summit will remain vacant.  This emerged after a day-long meeting of the foreign ministers of the non-aligned nations where the contentious question was sought to be thrashed out. A large number of countries supported a spirited plea for seating Democratic Kampuchea, but their case was vehemently opposed by Vietnam.

Assam Refugees

Over two lakh persons have crossed over from Assam and sought refuge in the neighbouring states of West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh in the last few weeks. 145 relief camps had been set up in the neighbouring states to provide shelter to those fleeing Assam. So far, 2.33 lakh persons have moved into these camps.

Raisina Bungalow

Congress (I) has formally taken possession of 5, Raisina Road, ending a five-year battle over the ownership rights of the bungalow that housed the powerful youth wings of the party during the emergency. The AICC (I) staff led by the general secretary, G K Moopanar, went to the bungalow, sat there for some time and locked it, following a favourable court verdict.

Koestler No More

Arthur Koestler — author of Darkness at Noon, the widely acclaimed novel of the Stalin purges — was found dead along with his wife Cynthia, in their London home. He was 77. Press Association, the British domestic news agency, said a cleaning woman found the bodies and a note, the contents of which were not disclosed. A Scotland Yard spokeswoman only said the police were investigating the deaths. Koestler published Darkness at Noon in 1940.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 05:50 IST
