March 2, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Kampuchea Issue

The seating of Kampuchea appeared to be emerging a key issue as senior officials participating in the seventh non-aligned summit began a two-day preparatory meeting in New Delhi. The question was not formally taken up on the floor but formed the subject of intensive consultations behind the scenes. Leading the consultations was existing chairman, Cuba, which declared the Kampuchean seat vacant at the Havana summit.

Nation Above All

The Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, expressed concern over the growth of regionalism in some parts of the country and said regional parties should not overlook national interest. Replying to the debate on the President’s address, Gandhi said her party believed that regional cultures should flourish, but parties should ensure that they do not lose sight of national perspective.

Tripura Rebels

In what may be a severe blow to the insurgency in Tripura, a large body of tribal extremists, including some top-level functionaries of the so-called revolutionary government of the “people’s republic of Tripura” are likely to surrender before the government shortly. The “revolutionary” government has been operating from the Chittagong hill tracts in Bangladesh and conducting hit-and-run raids with the help of about 400 tribal guerrillas.

West Indies Wins

The West Indies scored a thrilling four-wicket victory over India in Kingston after being set to score 172 in only 30 minutes and 20 overs on the final day of the first cricket Test. They achieved the target in the last over, helped largely by Viv Richards, who hammered 61 from the balls he received.