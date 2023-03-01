March 1, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Budget Presented

Marginal relief to salaried taxpayers counterbalanced by an increased surcharge on income-tax, a steep hike in excise duty on cement and excise exemption on pressure cookers, fuel-efficient kerosene stoves and low wattage electric bulbs and a cut in excise on sugar are the highlights of the Central budget for 1983-84 presented in the Lok Sabha. The Finance Minister, Pranab Mukherjee, increased excise duty on a wide range of items including paper and paper boards, man-made fibre and filament yarns and aerated water and revised upwards the corporate tax structure.

Andhra By-Elections

The ruling Telugu Desam captured three out of four assembly seats but surrendered the prestigious Himayatnagar seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the by-elections held to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The Congress-I, which contested all the seats, drew a blank and suffered the ignominy of losing deposit in Himayatnagar.

Gun In The House

The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama when a senior opposition member Madhu Dandavate displayed a revolver to the House during zero hour to substantiate an allegation levelled by him against a police officer. Taken aback by Dandavate’s unprecedented action, several ruling party members raised full-throated cries demanding an apology from him and insisted that the Speaker admonish the member for bringing a firearm into the House.

Kingston Test Match

India had made 153 runs for the loss of six wickets in their second innings, 40 minutes before tea on the fifth and final day of the first cricket test against the West Indies at the Sabina Park in Kingston.