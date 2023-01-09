scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023
January 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: NTR is Chief Minister

N T Rama Rao listed 10 “dos and don’ts” and asked his partymen to strive to implement in letter and spirit the promises made in the party’s manifesto.

The Janata Party has been given a deadline by Karnataka Governor Govinda Narain to establish its claim of majority in the newly constituted state assembly.

Telugu Desam president N T Rama Rao was unanimously elected leader of the Telugu Desam legislature party at its first meeting held in Hyderabad. He listed 10 “dos and don’ts” and asked his partymen to strive to implement in letter and spirit the promises made in the party’s manifesto.

Janata’s Deadline

The Janata Party has been given a deadline by Karnataka Governor Govinda Narain to establish its claim of majority in the newly constituted state assembly. Janata Party leader Biju Patnaik, who informed the governor’s secretariat that the Janata legislature party had postponed the election of its leader, was told that the governor would not wait, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Assam Bandh

While restrictions under the Assam Special Powers (Press) Act were imposed on four more newspapers, life remain paralysed in large parts of the Brahmaputra Valley as the district of Nowgong and Darrang, including Tezpur town, observed a bandh and lights went out for three hours at sunset in Gauhati in response to the call by the respective district units of the AASU and AAGSP. The call was given in protest against the decision of the Election Commission to hold elections next month without a solution to the foreigners problem.

Bhosale’s Ouster

The Maharashtra dissidents’ leader, Balasaheb Pawar, has arrived in New Delhi to pressure central leaders for the removal of Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale. Pawar is likely to meet the Union Finance Minister, Pranab Mukherjee.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 06:00 IST
New investment proposals up 71% in 2022 as economy strengthens

40 Years Ago

January 9, 1983, Forty Years Ago: NTR is Chief Minister
