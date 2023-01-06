January 6, 1983, Forty Years Ago: First results of elections to 3 states declared

The Congress (I) won two seats — one each in Andhra Pradesh and Tripura — and the Janata Party one in Karnataka according to the first results of the assembly elections to three states where about 70 per cent of the 52 million voters exercised their franchise.

Poll violence: Indefinite curfew was clamped in the old city of Hyderabad following widespread violence in which two persons were fatally stabbed and more than 70 sustained stab injuries. The situation was very tense till late in the night and stray incidents of stabbing were reported even after imposition of the curfew at 5pm.

Assam deadlock: The tripartite talks on the foreigners’ issue in Assam broke down when the agitation leaders rejected a fresh proposal concerning the post-1965 entrants into the state. The talks ended abruptly when the new formula, which aimed as hammering out a solution to the vexed problem in time for the elections that are due in the state before March 18, failed to find favour with the Assam delegation.

Pak hammer away: The Indian attack was insipid and rudderless on the lifeless Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. It was made to look more ordinary and flat by Sunil Gavaskar’s baffling and unimaginative bowling changes as Pakistan’s batsmen hammered their way from 225 for three wickets overnight to a whopping 594 for six wickets—the highest against India—on the third day of the third Test. Zaheer Abbas continued his run-getting spree, reaching from 109 to 168. He was concerned in a record 217-run fourth-wicket stand with Javed Miandad, who duly completed his ninth century.