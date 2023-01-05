scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023
January 5, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Non-aligned summit

As chairman of the five-day non-aligned summit, India is making all preparations to make it a big success.

As chairman of the five-day summit, India is making all preparations to make it a big success, Natwar Singh, secretary in the External Affairs Ministry and secretary-general of the summit, told a press conference.
All efforts will be made at the seventh non-aligned summit to sort out the Iran-Iraq conflict and the Palestinian issue and to find maximum unanimity on Afghanistan and Kampuchean problems on which the participating countries hold different views. As chairman of the five-day summit, India is making all preparations to make it a big success, Natwar Singh, secretary in the External Affairs Ministry and secretary-general of the summit, told a press conference. He said the other issues to come up before the summit would be problems of peace, disarmament,and south-south cooperation.

Assam Problem

The seventh round of tripartite talks on the foreigners issue in Assam began in Delhi  with “a basket of new ideas”. While, according to official sources, Janata leader Ravindra Varma, who had earlier made some proposals to sort out the tangle, had some fresh ideas to offer, the government is believed to have suggested that a “via media” be found to resolve the question of the cut-off date.

Congress vs TDP

The political future of Andhra Pradesh will be decided at the hustings when more than 31 million voters cast their votes. The elections are attracting nationwide attention as they are a trial of strength between the Congress (I) and the Telugu Desam.

Abbas Hits 100

Zaheer Abbas is a phenomenon. He is a destroyer of the attack, no matter how sharp or hostile. He scored another unbeaten century, sixth in a row, including one in each Test so far at the Iqbal Stadium. Abbas, in company with Javed Miandad (75 batting) put on 176 for an unbroken fourth wicket as Pakistan rallied from 79 for three wickets to 255 against India.

