January 4, 1983, Forty Years Ago: No Glitz For Film Fest

The Ninth International Film Festival got off to a traditional start with N K P Salve, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, lighting a huge brass lamp with the light handed over by the Bombay cine actress, Dipti Naval, at a somewhat stereotyped function at Asiad village auditorium. Outside, a group of accredited card-holders was seen demonstrating against the policy of apartheid followed by the Directorate of Film Festivals. There was very little colour and gaiety for an international event like this. A couple of regulars from the Bombay film world — Sunil Dutt, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor and Aparna Sen — were there.

Election Anticipation

The much-awaited elections to the superseded Delhi Metropolitan Council and the dissolved Municipal Corporation will be held on February 5. A formal notification by the Lt-Governor is likely to be issued on January 5. In a letter to political parties, the Election Commission has said the Centre wants the election process completed by February 7.

Akali Talks

The Chief Minister, Darbara Singh, has suggested to the Centre early resumption of talks with the Akalis for the settlement of the Punjab problem. He met the Union Home Minister P C Sethi and Finance Minister, Pranab Mukherjee and discussed the Akali demands.

Improving Prospects

India began their campaign in the third Test in Pakistan with mixed fortunes. They were down in the dumps initially losing three wickets, including that of Sunil Gavaskar, for only 22 runs. But some resolute display by the middle-order saw India climb to 334 for seven wickets.