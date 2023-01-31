January 31, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Nuclear Pakistan

Pakistan may have nuclear weapons capable of blowing up other countries by the end of this century, according to a secret document of the United States Air Force. The document entitled “Air Force 2000”, was recently circulated within the US Defence Department in an effort to start senior officials thinking about future weapons planning. Besides Pakistan, 10 more countries are listed in the document as being capable of having nuclear weapons by the end of the century: Argentina, Libya, South Korea, Taiwan, Iraq, Brazil, Japan, West Germany, Israel and South Africa.

Congress-I shake-up

Prime minister Indira Gandhi’s piecemeal reorganisation of her government and the Congress party continued with the resignation of Shipping and Transport Minister C M Stephen and his announcement that he would take over as the AICC General secretary.

No To Election Duty

The Bihar gazetted officers finally decided not to go to Assam for election work as the order was “illegal”. This decision was taken at a meeting of the co-ordination committee of over 11 gazetted officers’ associations.

Dhaka Protest

University students in Dhaka prevented authorities from opening the central university of Dhaka after a fortnight’s vacation, by locking the main gates of the faculty and office buildings. About a thousand students also brought out a procession, demanding the release of four of their classmates, three of whom were sentenced by a summary martial law court to seven-year prison terms for violating the country’s 11-month-old martial law. The demonstrators chanted slogans calling for civil liberties and the withdrawal of the military government’s education police.