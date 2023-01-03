January 3, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akalis For Talks

The Akali Dal is believed to have accepted the Centre’s invitation for talks with the special cabinet committee set up by the prime minister to resolve the Punjab tangle. Although the party leadership is yet to formally announce its stand, discussions among senior Akali leaders indicate a reversal of Harchand Singh Longowal’s earlier stand, who had rejected the Union Home Minister’s invitation to talks. The Akali leadership will prefer to have direct talks with the cabinet committe rather than with a mediator to avoid confusion and ambiguity in arriving at an acceptable settlement of the issue.

Pakistan’s Armoury

Pakistan is believed to have acquired high-technology electronic warfare equipment recently and is on the verge of finalising deals for the purchase of more advanced missile systems as well as other military hardware from a number of countries, including Italy and the US.

Science For Peace

The time is ripe for man to build a responsible and conducive atmosphere for peace and harmony in the face of the menacing threat of nuclear arms and the growth of technology dehumanising him, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said. Mrs Gandhi warned that the immense power brought by science and technology should be harnessed constructively.

IFFI In Delhi

The stage is set for the inauguration of the ninth International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in New Delhi, with 51 participating countries showing over 200 feature and short films. The festival will be inaugurated at the Asiad village cultural centre by the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, N K P Salve.