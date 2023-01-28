January 28, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Congress-I Shake-up

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was set to overhaul the Congress-(I) organisation and the government through a major shake-up. Following hectic political activity, all union ministers submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister to pave the way for the reconstitution of her ministry. Four general secretaries of the Congress-I have reportedly submitted their resignations to Mrs Gandhi.

Janata United

The Lok Dal led by Karpoori Thakur and the Janata Party announced their decision to unite. The reunited party would be called the Janata Party. It would retain its symbol and flag. The decision has been taken to recreate the spirit of 1977 and work for national renewal.

Akali Resignations

The Akali Dal members submitted their post-dated resignations from Parliament and the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in accordance with the decision taken by their party high command at Amritsar. The decision to make these resignations effective from February 21 and not from January 27 as announced early last month, is in deference to the appeal of the opposition parties made at the tripartite meeting held at New Delhi. Meanwhile, four country-made bombs exploded in different parts of Amritsar. Nobody was injured.

DUTA Strike

The 108-day-old strike by the Delhi University teachers which has affected 1.6 lakh students is likely to be called off within a day or two. Both UGC and university authorities are believed to have agreed to the main demand of the teachers that all those with 15 years of experience or with 10 years experience and a PhD be promoted to the next grade.