scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement
Premium

January 28, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Congress-I Shake-up

Following hectic political activity, all union ministers submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister to pave the way for the reconstitution of her ministry.

Four general secretaries of the Congress-I have reportedly submitted their resignations to Mrs Gandhi.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was set to overhaul the Congress-(I) organisation and the government through a major shake-up. Following hectic political activity, all union ministers submitted their resignations to the Prime Minister to pave the way for the reconstitution of her ministry. Four general secretaries of the Congress-I have reportedly submitted their resignations to Mrs Gandhi.

Janata United

The Lok Dal led by Karpoori Thakur and the Janata Party announced their decision to unite. The reunited party would be called the Janata Party. It would retain its symbol and flag. The decision has been taken to recreate the spirit of 1977 and work for national renewal.

Akali Resignations

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words

The Akali Dal members submitted their post-dated resignations from Parliament and the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in accordance with the decision taken by their party high command at Amritsar. The decision to make these resignations effective from February 21 and not from January 27 as announced early last month, is in deference to the appeal of the opposition parties made at the tripartite meeting held at New Delhi. Meanwhile, four country-made bombs exploded in different parts of Amritsar. Nobody was injured.

DUTA Strike

The 108-day-old strike by the Delhi University teachers which has affected 1.6 lakh students is likely to be called off within a day or two. Both UGC and university authorities are believed to have agreed to the main demand of the teachers that all those with 15 years of experience or with 10 years experience and a PhD be promoted to the next grade.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 06:00 IST
Next Story

13/7 Mumbai triple blasts | 11 years later, trial yet to begin: Court hears accused after he says will go on indefinite hunger strike

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
January 28, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Congress-I Shake-up
January 28, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Congress-I Shake-up

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close