scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

January 27, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Kesri Resigns

Sitaram Kesri, Minister of State for Shipping, said he had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister. Though he has not yet heard from Indira Gandhi, he hopes she will accept it. He remains treasurer of the party.

Indira Gandhi, Kesri Resigns, Republic Day, Sitaram Kesri, Delhi University, Giani Zail Singh, armed forces, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current Affairs

Sitaram Kesri, Minister of State for Shipping, said he had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister. Though he has not yet heard from Indira Gandhi, he hopes she will accept it. He remains treasurer of the party. He said he had resigned to work for the party and strengthen Indira Gandhi’s hands. Kesri said that often hard decisions have to be taken in view of the state of the nation.

United We Stand

President Zail Singh urged the people to rise above narrow and parochial considerations and not to fall prey to disruptive influences and weaken the nation’s resolve to march ahead. Zail Singh said in his Republic Day message that no nation could be strong unless it was united.

Army Incentives

The government announced improvements in the terms and service conditions of its Armed Forces personnel entailing an additional expenditure of Rs 32 crore in a full year. Highlights of the improvement are the extension of free ration provision to officers up to and including the rank of colonels in peace areas, a new entitlement of separation allowance of Rs 200 a month for brigadiers and above in peace areas.

DU Strike

The Minister for Education Sheila Kaul denied that the government had taken a rigid stand with regard to the demands of Delhi University teachers who have been on strike since October 12 in support of their demands.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand’s first survey of migrants

There was no issue of The Indian Express dated January 27, 1983, due to Republic Day. These excerpts have been taken from the edition dated January 26, 1983.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 06:54 IST
Next Story

Delhi to Cairo

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

January 27, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Kesri Resigns
January 27, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Kesri Resigns

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close