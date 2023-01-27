January 27, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Kesri Resigns

Sitaram Kesri, Minister of State for Shipping, said he had submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister. Though he has not yet heard from Indira Gandhi, he hopes she will accept it. He remains treasurer of the party. He said he had resigned to work for the party and strengthen Indira Gandhi’s hands. Kesri said that often hard decisions have to be taken in view of the state of the nation.

United We Stand

President Zail Singh urged the people to rise above narrow and parochial considerations and not to fall prey to disruptive influences and weaken the nation’s resolve to march ahead. Zail Singh said in his Republic Day message that no nation could be strong unless it was united.

Army Incentives

The government announced improvements in the terms and service conditions of its Armed Forces personnel entailing an additional expenditure of Rs 32 crore in a full year. Highlights of the improvement are the extension of free ration provision to officers up to and including the rank of colonels in peace areas, a new entitlement of separation allowance of Rs 200 a month for brigadiers and above in peace areas.

DU Strike

The Minister for Education Sheila Kaul denied that the government had taken a rigid stand with regard to the demands of Delhi University teachers who have been on strike since October 12 in support of their demands.

There was no issue of The Indian Express dated January 27, 1983, due to Republic Day. These excerpts have been taken from the edition dated January 26, 1983.