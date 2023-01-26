scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
January 26, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Big Win For Akalis

The Centre agreed to accept one of the major Akali demands for a review of the agreement between Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on the sharing of the Ravi-Beas waters.

Akali Dal, Punjab, Haryana, Bharat Ratna award, Giani Zail Singh, india pakistan match, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsThe decision to review the waters dispute was taken at a tripartite meeting between the Centre, the leaders of the Opposition and the Akali representatives.

This is a significant achievement for the Akalis.

Bharat Ratna Award

Acharya Vinoba Bhave, architect of the Sarvodaya and Bhoodan movements who died on November 15, has been awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award posthumously. President Zail Singh also awarded Umrao Singh, vice-president of the Special Organising Committee of the Asian Games, K Sankaran Nair, secretary of the Special Organising Committee, and K T Satarwala, vice-chairman of the SOC. Swaraj Paul, who played a leading part in the Festival of India in London, has also been awarded a Padma Bhushan.

NAM Unites

India and Nigeria urged the non-aligned countries to stand together to save the movement from threats of external pressures and interference. The call was given at a banquet hosted by President Zail Singh, in honour of the Nigerian President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari. The two pledged to work together to resume early negotiations.

Indo-Pak Match

A stubborn knock of 120 by Mohinder Amarnath and his record 190-run partnership for the third wicket with Yashpal Sharma helped India score 235 for three in their first innings on the third day of the fifth Test against Pakistan. Pakistan had made 323 in their first innings.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 05:58 IST
