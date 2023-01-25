scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
January 25, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akali-Centre Talks

The tripartite talks between the Centre, the Akalis and the opposition leaders appear to be nearing a solution. The trend of the talks indicates that an accord may be reached soon. All three sides expressed satisfaction over the talks held for almost four hours. Before the tripartite meeting, the cabinet committee members met the opposition leaders and discussed the modalities.

Enter Exim

The US Export-Import Bank is keen on lending India $1.6 billion in the near future, and would ultimately like India to become its biggest client, with loans of over $3.5 billion. This was stated by the president of the bank (popularly called the Exim Bank) who said India had till recently been rather hesitant to borrow from the Exim Bank.

Hindi In Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Governor S L Khurana urged the Centre to honour its assurances given to the state on the Hindi issue. Delivering his first speech at a joint session of the state legislature, Khurana referred to the insistence of the railway administration that employees pass Hindi examinations to qualify for annual increments. These amounted to direct or indirect impositions of Hindi and were inconsistent with the assurances given by the late Jawaharlal Nehru and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Pakistan vs Kapil

India were 110 for two at stumps on the second day of the fifth Test against Pakistan in Lahore. Pakistan were earlier all out for 323. Mudassar Nazar carried his bat through the innings and remained unbeaten on 152. Kapil Dev captured all five Pakistani wickets to fall and finished with the excellent haul of eight for 85.

