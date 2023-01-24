scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement
Premium

January 24, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akalis accept Govt invitation for talks

The decision to send the Akali representatives in the meeting with the Opposition leaders and the representatives of the government was taken at a four-hour party high command meeting in the room of the Akali Dal chief, Harchand Singh Longowal.

The front page of The Indian Express on January 24, 1983.

The Akali Dal accepted the Centre’s invitation to join the tripartite talks to be held in Delhi. The decision to send the Akali representatives in the meeting with the Opposition leaders and the representatives of the government was taken at a four-hour party high command meeting in the room of the Akali Dal chief, Harchand Singh Longowal.

DU strike: The Delhi High Court virtually admitted its failure to end the Delhi University college teachers’ strike in the face of the Union government’s demand that the teachers must first go back to work before consideration of their demands. Chief Justice Prakash Narain, who worked with Justice G C Jain, sat especially to resolve the problem, said it was his “pious hope” that the court could find a solution on the basis of its suggestions and the students would be able to resume studies.

Assam violence: While violence in Assam claimed its first victim, the Congress (I) had taken its tally of uncontested victories to four, with the final compilation of nomination figures. Reports of arson and sabotage continued to pour in from all over the Brahmaputra valley. The fourth Congress (I) winner is Kartik Sarkar from the Mangaldal (Sadar) constituency. The only independent candidate against him withdrew.

Indo-Korean trade: The South Korean Foreign Minister, Bum Suk Lee, assured his Indian counterpart that his government would immediately consider measures to rectify the balance of trade which is heavily against India. In his talks with Narsimha Rao, External Affairs Minister, Lee also agreed to expand and diversify Indo-Korean economic and technical cooperation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Finetuning the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
Finetuning the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 06:00 IST
Next Story

NARCL acquires first stressed account from IDBI Bank-led lenders

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

Premium
January 24, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akalis accept Govt invitation for talks
January 24, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akalis accept Govt invitation for talks

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close