January 23, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akali-Centre talks

The tripartite talks between the government, the Akalis, and the leaders of the Opposition on the Akali demands will be held in New Delhi. The Home Minister, P C Sethi sent a formal invitation to the Akali Dal chief, Harchand Singh Longowal, inviting him and his colleagues. The letter was sent through Amarinder Singh, Congress (I) MP and Ravi Inder Singh, former Punjab Assembly speaker.

Phoolan on the run

Phoolan Devi, dreaded woman dacoit of Uttar Pradesh responsible for many murders and dacoities is wanting to surrender. According to a senior UP police officer, she is trying to find out through various “conduits” which state, Madhya Pradesh or Uttar Pradesh, would be the right place to surrender. Phoolan Devi is believed to have struck at four places in the Etawah district.

Rebels in Congress (I)

The defeat of the Congress (I) in the Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections has emboldened dissidents in the party to revive the demand for change in leadership in several other states. While the Congress (I) leadership is undecided on how to tackle this dissidence, well placed sources in the party point out that there is no likelihood of the high command adopting a uniform policy in all the troubled states.

Maruti on order

Maruti Udyog is likely to strike a Rs 100-crore bonanza when it invites applications for its vehicles in March. It is expected that the company will receive at least one lakh applications. Each applicant has to deposit Rs 10,000 — one lakh applications would deposit a sum of Rs 100 crore. The figure will be even higher if there are more applications.