January 21, 1983, Forty Years Ago: PM Indira Gandhi invites Opposition leaders to discuss Akali demands

Opposition and Akalis: Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has invited leaders of the opposition parties to discuss the Akali demands. The parties invited are the BJP, CPI (M ), CPI, Janata Party, Lok Dal (C), Lok Dal (K), Democratic Socialist Party, DMK, AIADMK, Muslim League and the Congress (S). The cooperation of the opposition parties is considered necessary as any decision on the Akali demands is bound to have its repercussions, either in Punjab or in the neighbouring states of Haryana and Rajasthan. The Centre is likely to give final touches to its formulation on the demands by the weekend.

Tihar prisoners: The Delhi High Court has directed the superintendent of Tihar Jail to produce the records of prisoners whose simple imprisonment has reportedly been converted into rigorous imprisonment without the court’s knowledge. Justices Rajinder Sachar and R N Aggarwal issued notices to the jail superintendent and the IG of Prisons after reading a report in The Indian Express. IT said such prisoners have become sort of bonded labourers.

Maharashtra crisis: Maharashtra CM Babasaheb Bhosale, while reiterating his faith in the two high command observers — Buta Singh and Shiv Shankar — denied reports that four of his trusted colleagues had complained to party authorities about the observer’s meeting with the six suspended Congress (I) MLAs. Bhosale said: “If told to do so, it will be my duty to step down and accept the verdict of the authorities.”

Soviet satellite: The pentagon said it expects the Soviet Cosmos 1402 nuclear-powered reconnaissance satellite to begin its plunge to earth on January 23 or 24.