January 20, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Large-scale violence in Assam ahead of polls

Large-scale violence erupted in Assam on the last day of filing nomination papers for the forthcoming elections. Kamrup township was put under curfew after the police fired at a mob which attacked the cars of the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of Nowgong at Tetelna, near Kamrup. About a dozen people, including eight policemen, were injured.

Indo-Pak Talks

India and Pakistan concluded the official level talks on bilateral matters and issues likely to come up before the Seventh Non-Aligned Summit in New Delhi in March with a broad measure agreement. On the bilateral front, they agreed to give substance to the joint commission idea by agreeing to set up three sub-commissions under it and recognised a number of common elements in their respective proposals for a friendship treaty and a no-war pact.

Cement Scandal

Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde said that the Public Accounts Committee report on the cement scandal was being examined by his government. Addressing his first press conference in the capital after taking over as CM, Hegde said that his government would initiate action against the Gundu Rao administration if there was concrete evidence of corruption.

Akali consultations

The Centre has started consultations with Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan in its effort to reach a settlement with the Akalis before January 26 The chief ministers, Darbara Singh, Bhajan Lal, and S C Mathur, have been invited by the cabinet committee to meet them and discuss the river waters and territorial issues.