Monday, Jan 02, 2023

January 2, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Fresh Akali talks

A fresh bid to break the Centre-Akali impasse is expected to be made next week after prime Minister Indira Gandhi returns from her election campaign tour in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tripura.

This became clear after the renewal of efforts in this direction by the prime minister's emissary, Swaran Singh, who established contacts with the Akali leaders after two weeks.
Leaders’ surrender

Chief of Manipur’s underground Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) Babu Meitel and his second in command, party general secretary L Yaima Singh, were among 12 extremists who surrendered to the government. They surrendered before Chief Minister Rishang Keishing.

Rise in extremism

There has been a marked increase in the underground extremist activities in Tripura, which has necessitated rushing of Central forces to the state. According to sources, during December alone, 10 battalions of Central forces have been sent there on specific requests by the state. Four battalions were sent only within the last few days.

Pakistan’s F-16

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said that the sale of F-16 fighter aircraft to Pakistan by the US has brought “vast areas” of India “within their range of attack”. She added that the military package “threatens to drag Pakistan into the area of big-power conflict”.

Indo-Pak committee

India and Pakistan are likely to set up at least three sub-commissions to promote bilateral relations in various spheres. They will deal with trade and commerce, information and health and consular and cultural affairs.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 06:17 IST
Virus alert

