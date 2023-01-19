January 19, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akali-Centre pact

An agreement between the Centre and the agitating Akali Dal on its demands seems in the offing before the deadline fixed by the Akalis to quit the state assembly and Parliament. This became clear at the end of a three-hour discussion between the Union Cabinet sub-committee and the representatives of the Akali Dal in continuation of their talks. The ticklish territorial issue which has evaded solution so far for sometime now has “almost” been resolved, barring formal approval of the package proposals in this regard from the appropriate political authority on both sides.

Andhra tragedy: Politics is impinging heavily on the human tragedy in which four lives were lost and about 85 houses of Harijans were gutted at the Harijan hamlet of Padiri Kuppam about 70 km from Tirupati on the polling day of the recent elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. A Congress (I) Lok Sabha MP said he had discussed the issue with the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Assam bandh: Life was paralysed and incidents of sabotage and intimidation of prospective candidates were reported from all over the Brahmaputra valley on the first day of the 35-hour bandh called by the AASU and AAGSP. The agitation leadership announced the programme of observing a “Janata curfew” on Republic Day.

India vs Pak: India fought back with a gritty performance. The team scored 198 for three in their second innings after being forced to follow on 392 runs behind Pakistan’s mammoth first innings total of 581 for three declared on the penultimate day of the fourth Test in Hyderabad.