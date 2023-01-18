January 18, 1983, Forty Years Ago: EC on Assam Polls

A move by non-communist opposition parties to force postponement of the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Assam failed when their objections were ruled out by both the government and the Election Commission. The EC is understood to have told them that though the foreigners issue had not been resolved, it had to hold the elections to discharge its constitutional responsibility.

Indo-Pak Relations

External Affairs Secretary K Natwar Singh said in Lahore that the atmosphere was favourable for forging good relations between India and Pakistan, according to Radio Pakistan. He said his visit to Pakistan was a link in the chain of contacts between the two countries. He will also meet the Pakistan President, Ziaul Haq.

Kerala Bandh

Over 3,000 persons have been taken into custody by the police from various parts of Kerala as a precautionary measure on the eve of the Opposition-sponsored state-wide bandh. Chief Minister K Karunakaran described the bandh as a threat to the peaceful life of the people.

Congress (I) Dilemma

The Congress (I) high command, which appears to be in a mood to effect a change in leadership in Maharashtra, is once again caught in a dilemma on the choice of a successor. Petroleum Minister Shiv Shankar, who assessed the political situation in the state, apprised party president Indira Gandhi and other central leaders of the views of the legislators in the state. Though a sizable section of the Maharashtra Congress (I) legislators told the observers that Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale should step down, they held divergent views on a successor.