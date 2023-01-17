January 17, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Akali-Centre Meet

Talks between the members of the cabinet committee and the representatives of the Akali Dal in Chandigarh will centre around two issues: The river waters dispute and the territorial issue. At the last meeting, most of the time was taken in discussing religious demands and these two issues were taken up only for some time. In spite of what Home Minister Sethi has told a group of Punjab Congressmen about the Akalis’ religious demands, these are not likely to be touched again and the Centre will be prepared to accept the Akali point of view.

Soviet arms supply

India has concluded an agreement with the Soviet Union for the purchase of new infantry combat vehicles (ICV) fitted with anti-tank missiles, machine guns and a main gun which fires high explosives. These improved versions of ICVs capable of carrying several troops will equip the newly formed mechanised infantry units throughout the country. Official sources said the ICVs would greatly improve the mobility of the Indian Army.

Oil well thefts

The oil racketeers are once again at it. In the latest incident, a gang equipped with reversal tools drilled a hole in a trunk pipeline of 12-inch diameter near Dhanej village about 30 km from Ahmedabad. The trunk pipeline carries crude oil from different oil installations of north Gujarat like Kalol, Kadi and Mehsana to the Kiyu refinery at Baroda.

All out against Pak

India were skittled out for 189 in reply to the Pakistan cricket team’s mammoth first innings total of 581 for three declared, ten minutes before close on the third day of the fourth cricket Test at the Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad.