January 14, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Maharashtra Crisis

Maharashtra CM Babasaheb Bhosale, dropped two cabinet ministers — S M I Aseer and Swarup Singh Naik and one Minister of State, Ravindra Rawoot. This was confirmed by Aseer. The CM told media: “I refrain from making any comment on the subject. The resignations have not reached me.” But Aseer said the CM had summoned him and asked him to resign.

ISRO Rocket Launch

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba, near Trivandrum, achieved a major success when a Rohini-560 rocket with a technological payload fully developed by it, was successfully launched from the Sriharikota range. The successful flight of Rohini-560, the biggest sounding rocket developed by the VSSC, has opened up possibilities for various applications of rocket technology.

Rao Extends Support

External Affairs minister P V Narasimha Rao voiced the non-aligned movement’s “grave concern” at the rising trend of attempts in recent times to destabilise and exploit countries in Latin America. Addressing the plenary meeting of the coordinating bureau of non-aligned countries, Rao reiterated the movement’s support for the full exercise of sovereignty by all countries.

SC Judge Resigns

Baharul Islam resigned as a judge of the Supreme Court in order to enter Assam politics. The former chief justice of the Assam High Court, sent in his resignation letter to the President. “I have been planning to re-enter public life after my retirement. But in view of the turmoil in Assam and the coming assembly elections, I decided to resign immediately from the Supreme Court,” he said.