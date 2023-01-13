scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

January 13, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Assam Poll Boycott

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from all over the Brahmaputra valley as the Election Commission issued a notification initiating the poll process and the Gauhati High Court turned down a petition seeking an injunction on it.

Meanwhile, the agitation supporters got a morale booster with the BJP and the Lok Dal (Charan Singh) virtually joining hands with them. Addressing a public meeting in Gauhati, BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee came out openly in support of the agitation. Calling the last round of talks "a drama," he exhorted the people to boycott the election.
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from all over the Brahmaputra valley as the Election Commission issued a notification initiating the poll process and the Gauhati High Court turned down a petition seeking an injunction on it. Meanwhile, the agitation supporters got a morale booster with the BJP and the Lok Dal (Charan Singh) virtually joining hands with them. Addressing a public meeting in Gauhati, BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee came out openly in support of the agitation. Calling the last round of talks “a drama,” he exhorted the people to boycott the election.

SC on Movie Tickets

The Supreme court admitted a special leave petition by cinema hall owners and exhibitors of New Delhi and stayed a judgment of the Delhi High Court reducing the cinema hall tickets. A division bench oconsisting of the Chief Justice Y V Chandrachud, Justice V D Tulzapurkar and Justice A Vardarajan, directed that status quo be maintained.

Latin America &NAM

India has expressed concern over tensions in the Latin American and Caribbean region and called for cooperation among non-aligned states in resisting all forms of intervention and interference in the troubled area. In a brief intervention at the meeting of the drafting committee , the Indian delegate, R Maley, said interference in many forms, covert and overt, had been growing, endangering the independence of countries in the region.

Podgorny Dead

Former Soviet President Nikolai V Podgorny died after a long illness, official Soviet sources said. He was 79. Podgorny was ousted from the politburo in 1977. His job as president was assumed by Leonid Brezhnev.

