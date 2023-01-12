January 12, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Attempt To Control

The former Maharashtra chief minister, A R Antulay, is trying to gain control of the movement by Congress (I) dissidents to oust Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale. When the dissidents were scheduled to meet in Bombay to assess the progress of their Bhosale “hatao” campaign, Antulay summoned many of them to his residence and told them to put off the meeting as he would take their case to PM Indira Gandhi.

Assam poll violence

Four wooden bridges, an Election Department jeep and the Congress (S) office at Sibsagar were set on fire while reports of assault on prospective candidates came in from all over the Brahmaputra valley. A grenade was also thrown in Dibrugarh at the residence of the son of Keshab Chandra Gogoi, a former chief minister. The night-long read blockade call paralysed movement of vehicles all over the valley and most of the trucks remained off the highways.

Shake-up in Andhra

A major administrative shakeup by the Telugu Desam government headed by N T Rama Rao is on the cards in Andhra Pradesh. The chief secretary, director general of police and a host of senior administrators are likely to be changed. The CM is understood to have expressed the desire to streamlining administration. This would help his government implement effectively the TDP’s programmes. As a first step, the administrative reforms committee, set up a year ago, has been disbanded.

PM & Amrita Pritam

The lead photograph across four columns showed Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, in conversation with writers Amrita Pritam and Narayana Menon at the National Book Trust silver jubilee function.