January 11, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Chief Minister Hegde

Ramakrishna Hegde, architect of the Janata victory in Karnataka, was sworn in as the chief minister of the first non-Congress government in the state since independence. Seven other ministers were also sworn in by Governor Govind Narain.

Left Front in Tripura

A 12-member Left Front ministry in Tripura, headed by Nripen Chakraborty, will be sworn in in Agartala, official sources said. The state will have, for the first time, a deputy chief minister, Dasarath Deb, who was the minister for tribal welfare and education in the outgoing cabinet.

Akali-Centre Talks

High-level talks between the Centre and Akali Dal to find a settlement to the Punjab tangle will be held at the Punjab Raj Bhavan. Union Home Minister P C Sethi, Defence Minister R Venkataraman, Petroleum Minister Shiv Shankar and Union Home Secretary T N Chaturvedi, will comprise the central team for the talks. Akali Dal chief Harchand Singh Longowal, who announced at Amritsar his party’s acceptance of the Centre’s invitation for talks, has included the former Union minister, Surjtt Singh Barnala, besides the five-member committee he had appointed for talks with the Centre.

Bhosale Replaced

The Congress-I high command is expected to replace Maharashtra Chief Minister Babasaheb Bhosale in a week. According to Maharashtra Congress-I sources, the high command has already started discussions on choosing a new legislature party leader for that state. Though the discussions have only been preliminary, one of the proposals is to ask all contenders to contest for the post.