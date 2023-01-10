January 10, 1983, Forty Years Ago: Janata Party’s chances of forming a govt in Karnataka brightens

The Janata Party’s chances of forming a government in Karnataka brightened with S Bangarappa, the unsuccessful bidder for the leadership of its legislature party, announcing he would support the Janata ministry. Bangarappa’s boycott of the meeting which elected Ramakrishna Hegde, as leader of legislature party, gave rise to speculation about the prospect of forming a Janata ministry.

AASU protests: The jailed AASU general secretary, Bhrigu Phukan, says the Assam agitation leadership is confident of blocking elections next month “but even if the government is able to hold these with force, it would amount to a referendum on the movement on the foreign nationals issue”. The student leader who has been detained under the NSA, told ENS in an exclusive interview at the Gauhati Central Jail, “What kind of an election will it be if only five per cent people come to vote. That will prove that 95 per cent of them are with the movement.”

Akali talks: Some of the mediators working behind the scene for a settlement between the Centre and the Akalis are toying with a new formula on the territorial issue — the stumbling block in any settlement. They have broached this formula with some senior Akali leaders.

Faith and freedom: The suspension of a Sikh boy from school for his insistence on carrying an eight-inch “kirpan” has touched off a controversy in London. Devinder Singh of Leicester was suspended after he declined a suggestion from school authorities that he substitute his eight-inch “kirpan” with a three-inch one securely into his clothing. He considers that against his religion.