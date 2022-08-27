August 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: World Bank’s Report

India’s investment programme will rely more on external resources in the eighties than in the seventies because of the likelihood of persistent current account deficits in the coming years, according to the World Bank’s annual report. The report added, “With concessional aid flows declining, the task of adjusting India’s external position has become at once both more complicated and more pressing.”

Assam Talks Progress

A new element was introduced in the Assam talks with the suggestion that the ticklish question of detecting foreigners should be left to quasi-judicial tribunals functioning at the assembly constituency level. This formula, which aims at delinking the process of detecting aliens from government agencies, was mooted by the Janata Member of Parliament, Ravindra Varma. The government spokesman and the Assam student leaders maintained a stony silence on the formula.

Black Money

For the first time, the government has decided to quantify the black money in circulation. It has asked the Delhi-based National Institute of Public Finance and Policy to take up the study. The institute will not only fathom the magnitude and growth of the menace, but will also study the causes of black money generation.

Bhindranwale Flees

Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was accused by Punjab Chief Minister Darbara Singh of hatching a conspiracy to kill him, has left Guru Nanak Niwas in the Golden Temple premises where he was staying after the arrest of his close associate, Amrik Singh.