scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

August 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: World Bank’s Report

India’s investment programme will rely more on external resources in the eighties than in the seventies because of the likelihood of persistent current account deficits in the coming years, according to the World Bank’s annual report.

World Bank’s Report, Assam Talks Progress, Black Money, Bhindranwale Flees, Assam, World Bank, World Bank’s annual report, Indian express, Opinion, EditorialThe report added, “With concessional aid flows declining, the task of adjusting India’s external position has become at once both more complicated and more pressing.”

India’s investment programme will rely more on external resources in the eighties than in the seventies because of the likelihood of persistent current account deficits in the coming years, according to the World Bank’s annual report. The report added, “With concessional aid flows declining, the task of adjusting India’s external position has become at once both more complicated and more pressing.”

Assam Talks Progress

A new element was introduced in the Assam talks with the suggestion that the ticklish question of detecting foreigners should be left to quasi-judicial tribunals functioning at the assembly constituency level. This formula, which aims at delinking the process of detecting aliens from government agencies, was mooted by the Janata Member of Parliament, Ravindra Varma. The government spokesman and the Assam student leaders maintained a stony silence on the formula.

Black Money

For the first time, the government has decided to quantify the black money in circulation. It has asked the Delhi-based National Institute of Public Finance and Policy to take up the study. The institute will not only fathom the magnitude and growth of the menace, but will also study the causes of black money generation.

Bhindranwale Flees

Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was accused by Punjab Chief Minister Darbara Singh of hatching a conspiracy to kill him, has left Guru Nanak Niwas in the Golden Temple premises where he was staying after the arrest of his close associate, Amrik Singh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 04:42:29 am
Next Story

54 IAS officers shuffled in Haryana

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

August 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: World Bank’s Report
August 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: World Bank’s Report

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement