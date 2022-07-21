scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Forty years ago: Sripat Mishra Elected CM

By: Editorial |
July 18, 2022 4:00:31 am
There is a panic among the 16 cabinet ministers, 23 ministers of state and six deputy ministers. Most of them may lose their jobs.

Sripat Mishra, the 58-year-old Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, will be sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after his unanimous election by the Congress (I) legislature party, according to reliable sources in Lucknow. According to a UNI report quoting sources in New Delhi, Mishra has been chosen by the Congress (I) high command to succeed V P Singh. Singh is believed to have made it known that he would abide by any decision taken by the party high command in this regard. Half of the ministers of the outgoing 48-members three-tier ministry of Singh are expected to be dropped. There is a panic among the 16 cabinet ministers, 23 ministers of state and six deputy ministers. Most of them may lose their jobs.

Moscow Ire At CPI

The leadership of the Communist Party of India, which is already facing the anger of the rank and file over its latest stand on the Bharatiya Janata Party, is believed to have earned Moscow’s ire also on the question, according to sources close to the CPI. During the party’s general secretary Rajeswar Rao’s visit to Moscow recently, senior leaders of the Soviet Communist Party, according to CPI sources, had clearly attacked the recent decision of the CPI leadership to join hands with the BJP. Rajeswar Rao is reported to have met the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Soviet Communist Party, Yuri Andropov and the alternate member of the politburo, Boris Ponomaryov.

Indians Released

Arrangements have been completed for receiving the 10 Indian nationals being released after eight years’ detention in a Pakistani jail without a trial. The Indians will be handed over to India’s consul general in Karachi. They will be flown out from Karachi to Delhi by Indian airlines on July 20.

