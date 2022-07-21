Forty years ago: Sripat Mishra Elected CM

There is a panic among the 16 cabinet ministers, 23 ministers of state and six deputy ministers. Most of them may lose their jobs.

Sripat Mishra, the 58-year-old Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, will be sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after his unanimous election by the Congress (I) legislature party, according to reliable sources in Lucknow. According to a UNI report quoting sources in New Delhi, Mishra has been chosen by the Congress (I) high command to succeed V P Singh. Singh is believed to have made it known that he would abide by any decision taken by the party high command in this regard. Half of the ministers of the outgoing 48-members three-tier ministry of Singh are expected to be dropped. There is a panic among the 16 cabinet ministers, 23 ministers of state and six deputy ministers. Most of them may lose their jobs.