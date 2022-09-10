scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

September 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: National Mourning

The Union Government ordered a two-day period of national mourning as a mark of respect to Sheikh Abdullah.

Sheikh Abdullah, Meerut Riots, National Mourning, Israel Recognised, Israel, Gunmen Captured, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsAll Central Government offices throughout the country remained closed and flags flew at half mast at all Government buildings.

The Union Government ordered a two-day period of national mourning as a mark of respect to Sheikh Abdullah. All Central Government offices throughout the country remained closed and flags flew at half mast at all Government buildings.

Meerut Riots

Shoot-at-sight orders were issued in riot-torn Meerut as more incidents of firing and arson were reported from different areas. Just as the law and order authorities were heaving a sigh of relief that nothing untoward had been reported since morning, there was a spate of calls reporting firing and violence in different parts of the Kotwali area, and gun shots could be heard from the nearby Gudri Bazar. Caught unawares and with so many incidents of firing from roof tops, the police summoned the reserve BSF contingents to be deployed in these areas.

Israel Recognised

Arab leaders, including PLO chief Yasser Arafat, collectively adopted a document implicitly recognising Israel, according to sources close to the delegations. This decision, which is unprecedented in the Arab world, will be made public at the end of the closing session of the four-day Arab summit. The document was said to be a slightly modified version of the West Asia peace plan proposed last year by then Crown Prince Fahd — now King — of Saudi Arabia, as a basis for Arab negotiation on a West Asian settlement.

Gunmen Captured

The police stormed the Polish embassy, in Bern, Switzerland, after a three-day siege and captured the four gunmen responsible for the takeover of the embassy by tricking them into accepting a food box that actually contained an explosive.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alivePremium
How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 04:34:24 am
Next Story

A century of Indian art: a visually rich narrative

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: National Mourning
September 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: National Mourning

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement