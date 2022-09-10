September 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: National Mourning

The Union Government ordered a two-day period of national mourning as a mark of respect to Sheikh Abdullah. All Central Government offices throughout the country remained closed and flags flew at half mast at all Government buildings.

Meerut Riots

Shoot-at-sight orders were issued in riot-torn Meerut as more incidents of firing and arson were reported from different areas. Just as the law and order authorities were heaving a sigh of relief that nothing untoward had been reported since morning, there was a spate of calls reporting firing and violence in different parts of the Kotwali area, and gun shots could be heard from the nearby Gudri Bazar. Caught unawares and with so many incidents of firing from roof tops, the police summoned the reserve BSF contingents to be deployed in these areas.

Israel Recognised

Arab leaders, including PLO chief Yasser Arafat, collectively adopted a document implicitly recognising Israel, according to sources close to the delegations. This decision, which is unprecedented in the Arab world, will be made public at the end of the closing session of the four-day Arab summit. The document was said to be a slightly modified version of the West Asia peace plan proposed last year by then Crown Prince Fahd — now King — of Saudi Arabia, as a basis for Arab negotiation on a West Asian settlement.

Gunmen Captured

The police stormed the Polish embassy, in Bern, Switzerland, after a three-day siege and captured the four gunmen responsible for the takeover of the embassy by tricking them into accepting a food box that actually contained an explosive.