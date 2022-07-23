July 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Resolution Delayed

July 23, 2022 4:30:08 am
Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar put off a decision on the Opposition demand to table verbatim proceedings of the Committee on Public Undertakings on the Kuo Oil deal, but announced that he would convene a meeting of leaders of parties to sort out matters. The Speaker told Madhu Dandavate that his request was still under consideration. While welcoming the decision of the Speaker, Atal Bihari Vajpayee said, meanwhile, the Speaker should allow a discussion on the deal. Jakhar said he wouldn’t bar discussion, but nothing matters more than the interests of the institution (Parliament).
Israel Bombs Beirut
Waves of divebombing Israeli jets hammered West Beirut. Israeli jets and artillery also blasted Syrian positions along the 40-km cease-fire line in the eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley and Syria said its forces were returning fire. PLO’s “Voice of Palestine” radio station said Israeli warplanes bombed the Syrians just as air assaults were mounted on West Beirut after 27 days.
Rebels Surrender
For the first time in the chequered history of the Marxist National Socialist Council of Nagaland, five of its “officers”, including the chief bodyguard of its chairman, Isak Swu, and “major” Itokhu Sema, surrendered to the Deputy Commissioner of Kohima district, S S Rai.
RSS Workers Killed
Two RSS workers — Subramaniam (24) and Rajan (20) — both fishermen, were burnt alive in their room by a group of over 40 persons, said to be Marxist party workers at Kazheembram in Valapad panchayat. About 130 people have been taken into custody by the police as a preventative measure.
