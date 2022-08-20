scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

August 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Law Suspended

The Supreme Court suspended the operation of the Tamil Nadu law which made “grossly indecent and scurrilous” writing a cognisable, non-bailable offence. The law, a predecessor of the controversial Bihar Press Bill, was challenged by the editor of Murasu, through a writ petition.

Violence continued for the second day in Bombay. One person was killed when the police fired at a violent mob at Parel, taking the toll to five since rioting erupted following the arrest of Maharashtra Police Karamchari Sangathan leaders.



Protests Persist

Violence continued for the second day in Bombay. One person was killed when the police fired at a violent mob at Parel, taking the toll to five since rioting erupted following the arrest of Maharashtra Police Karamchari Sangathan leaders. The 24-hour curfew clamped on the trouble-hit areas of central and north Bombay was extended. The Bombay bandh call given by trade unions in support of the policemen’s agitation evoked partial response.

Cabinet Reshuffle

Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah announced that Farooq Abdullah, MP and president of the ruling National Conference, will be inducted into the Kashmir cabinet as health minister. The ailing Kashmir leader, who addressed a meeting of legislators, members of Parliament and 74 zonal and block-level presidents and secretaries of his party, said after the resignation of G M Shah, works and power minister, a minor reshuffle in the portfolios had become inevitable.

Israel Accepts Plan

The Israeli government announced it had approved a plan to evacuate besieged Palestinian guerrillas from Beirut. Cabinet secretary Dan Meridor told reporters the plan, drawn up by US mediator Philip Habib, after two months of negotiations, was formally endorsed at a cabinet session.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 04:14:52 am
