August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate

August 8, 2022 5:02:23 am
Home Minister R Venkataraman expressed himself against any exercise of unbridled freedom by the press and asserted that there was a need to regulate freedom of expression. Responding to a noisy discussion on the curtailment of press freedoms in states such as Bihar, he said that Article 19 (2) of the Constitution allows the state to impose reasonable restrictions. The Opposition leaders, in contrast, described the Bihar amendments to the penal code as a “black bill” passed by a corrupt government. Venkataraman said that the Bihar government’s decision owed to two incidents. The first was the allegation that the CM had bathed in the blood of 100 goats at a tantrik’s advice. The other was reports of a well in Bihar Sharif being poisoned.
Opposing Assam Polls
The Assam agitation leaders have told the election commissioner that it is their constitutional obligation to oppose elections in the state if foreigners are allowed to participate in them. They have asked the EC to not make any preparations for the elections till the Centre initiates concrete measures on the foreigners issue. The detection of foreigners should constitute the first step in the electoral process, they said.
Italy PM Resigns
Italian PM Giovanni Spadolini announced his resignation after 405 days in office, bringing to an end Italy’s 41st government since 1945. The resignation came after socialist members of his cabinet quit over the parliamentary defeat of a petroleum tax plan.
PM To Visit Amitabh
Indira Gandhi will visit the 40-year old Amitabh Bachchan who is waging a life and death battle in a Bombay hospital after an accident on a film set. This will be a private visit and she will be accompanied by Rajiv Gandhi.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final
Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Shuttle bus delayed, SpiceJet flyers start walking on tarmac: DGCA to probe
58 Pilots Course of IAF to celebrate Platinum Jubilee of earning wings
Kin of 41 farmers who died in kisan stir get compensation
Promise now, pay later ails power sector
BJP slams Mann’s remark, says mohalla clinic failed in Delhi, Punjab doesn’t need it
PSPCL launches helpline for its pensioners
All states had Covid fight role, federal structure is a model for world: PM Modi
Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected
India’s double dose in triple jump: Eldhose, Abdulla bag gold, silver
Protest rally in Sangrur: Teachers demand revocation of 2015 emolument notification
Anju Bobby George at Idea Exchange: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years ago but now there’s support
What Opposition states want: More IAS officers, MSP guarantee, GST exemptions