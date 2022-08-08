scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

August 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press FreedomDebate

Home Minister R Venkataraman expressed himself against any exercise of unbridled freedom by the press and asserted that there was a need to regulate freedom of expression.

By: Editorial |
August 8, 2022 5:02:23 am
R Venkataraman, Bihar, Press FreedomDebate, Assam polls, Opposing Assam Polls, Italy PM Resigns, Giovanni Spadolini, Indira Gandhi, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsResponding to a noisy discussion on the curtailment of press freedoms in states such as Bihar, he said that Article 19 (2) of the Constitution allows the state to impose reasonable restrictions. The Opposition leaders, in contrast, described the Bihar amendments to the penal code as a “black bill” passed by a corrupt government.

Home Minister R Venkataraman expressed himself against any exercise of unbridled freedom by the press and asserted that there was a need to regulate freedom of expression. Responding to a noisy discussion on the curtailment of press freedoms in states such as Bihar, he said that Article 19 (2) of the Constitution allows the state to impose reasonable restrictions. The Opposition leaders, in contrast, described the Bihar amendments to the penal code as a “black bill” passed by a corrupt government. Venkataraman said that the Bihar government’s decision owed to two incidents. The first was the allegation that the CM had bathed in the blood of 100 goats at a tantrik’s advice. The other was reports of a well in Bihar Sharif being poisoned.

Opposing Assam Polls

The Assam agitation leaders have told the election commissioner that it is their constitutional obligation to oppose elections in the state if foreigners are allowed to participate in them. They have asked the EC to not make any preparations for the elections till the Centre initiates concrete measures on the foreigners issue. The detection of foreigners should constitute the first step in the electoral process, they said.

Italy PM Resigns

Italian PM Giovanni Spadolini announced his resignation after 405 days in office, bringing to an end Italy’s 41st government since 1945. The resignation came after socialist members of his cabinet quit over the parliamentary defeat of a petroleum tax plan.

PM To Visit Amitabh

Indira Gandhi will visit the 40-year old Amitabh Bachchan who is waging a life and death battle in a Bombay hospital after an accident on a film set. This will be a private visit and she will be accompanied by Rajiv Gandhi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...Premium
No victim-blaming, no fetishising of abuse: Darlings shows why we need mo...
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in AmericaPremium
How the Indian action spectacular RRR became a smash in America
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...Premium
Explained: First flight of India’s newest rocket, what it means for...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 05:02:23 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Maiden flight of SSLV: Three propulsion stages performed well, problem was in identifying sensor failure, says ISRO

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

3

ISRO: Satellites no longer usable as they were placed into wrong orbit

4

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Nikhat Zareen wins gold in boxing final, raining medals for India

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Ayodhya MLA, Mayor in district land authority's list of 'illegal' land de...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
Nothing new, says Fadnavis on quasi-judicial power to bureaucrats; assure...
After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

After first night on blankets on floor, Partha gets cot and chair

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Why do athletes go 'missing' from international sporting events?

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Premium
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says 'never got any help in 20 years'

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

CUET: NTA announces fresh dates for those who didn't take test between August 4-6

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

Premium
Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement