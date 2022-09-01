scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

September 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Boycott

The Bihar Press Bill has cast its shadow on the two-day visit of President Zail Singh to Rajasthan.

Press Boycott, Zail Singh, Rajasthan, UP Floods Intensify, Orissa Floods Intensify, Assam, Assam agitator, Gopal Pathak Dies, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsIn pursuance of a decision taken by some half-a-dozen associations and unions of journalists and non-journalists to boycott the President’s visit in protest against the illegal stoppage of their silent march against the Bihar Press Bill to Raj Bhawan, no newsman went to Sanganer aerodrome to cover his arrival or his other public engagements.

The flood situation in Orissa and Uttar Pradesh turned alarming with the Mahanadi and the Ganga inundating fresh areas. In Orissa, hundreds of villages in the Mahanadi delta were hit as three breaches occurred in the embankment of the Kathajuri at Dalaighai, 30 km downstream of Cuttack. The capital city of Bhubaneswar was cut off from all sides by vast sheets of menacingly advancing water that was visible from rooftops.

Floods Intensify

The flood situation in Orissa and Uttar Pradesh turned alarming with the Mahanadi and the Ganga inundating fresh areas. In Orissa, hundreds of villages in the Mahanadi delta were hit as three breaches occurred in the embankment of the Kathajuri at Dalaighai, 30 km downstream of Cuttack. The capital city of Bhubaneswar was cut off from all sides by vast sheets of menacingly advancing water that was visible from rooftops.

Agitators’ Demands

The Assam agitators have demanded a firm guarantee on the dispersal of 1961-71 entrants as one of the clauses in the basic formula suggested by the Janata Party leader, Ravindra Verma. This demand has been incorporated in the modifications submitted by them to the government. In fact, the agitators would prefer some dispersal before the elections are held, though this is negotiable.

Gopal Pathak Dies

Gopal Swarup Pathak, former vice-president of India, died in New Delhi on August 31. He was 86. Pathak, who was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences a week ago, died following a cardiac arrest. Pathak is survived by his ailing wife, three sons and three daughters.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 04:23:09 am
