August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed

August 4, 2022 4:12:36 am
The controversial Bihar Press Bill, which amends provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to deal with “indecent or scurrilous” reports, was adopted in the Bihar Council amid uproar. The bill was passed by the Assembly on July 31 in the midst of loud protests from the Opposition. But the tactics of opposition members in the Council were different. They opposed it at every stage, raising procedural and constitutional objections. The opposition members described the Chief Minister as the “murderer” of democracy.
Israel In Beirut
Israeli forces continued to strengthen their position around west Beirut and banned civilians from using the museum crossing that links the eastern and western sectors of the capital. Two hundred Israeli tanks and troop carriers have been deployed in east Beirut and inside the port. The cease-fire continued to hold throughout the city despite a number of explosions reported in southern suburbs.
Indo-Pak Relations
India and Pakistan expressed a keen desire to live in an atmosphere of peace and friendship. The occasion was provided by a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan when Pakistan’s new ambassador, Riaz Piracha, presented his credentials to President Zail Singh.
Kenya Rebels
Rebel Air Force troops, defying a government ultimatum to surrender by noon, seized houses in a Nairobi slum area and told residents they were prepared to “fight to death”. Scattered firing was reported in the Kibera shantytown, located in Nairobi’s western suburbs, and other areas around the capital. But most sources said the force behind the aborted coup by the Air Force had been crushed.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
DGP honours UT Police team for nabbing notorious burglar
Complete probe in NDPS cases within 180 days: HC to DGPs
Chandigarh has so far reported 22 dengue cases
Noida prepares for twin tower demolition; more than 60 experts to be involved
Ex-DGP Saini quizzed by SIT in sacrilege police firing case
Hired driver abandons senior citizen couple, makes away with their car
High Court issues notice to UT over Inspector’s plea against CAT order
Woman stalked in park, case registered
Day after four died at Gurgaon condo, kin rue: ‘Safety gear could have saved their lives’
Vigilance Bureau raids govt office, arrests architect for corruption
Kerala skater’s kin arrive to claim body
Elderly couple targeted at Gurgaon home, 4 masked men gag woman, flee with bangles and phone