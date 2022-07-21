scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

July 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: President Zail Singh

The Congress-I candidate, Zail Singh was elected the seventh President of the republic with an impressive margin of 4,71,428 value votes representing 72.7 per cent of 10, 36, 798 total valid votes.

By: Editorial |
July 16, 2022 3:21:37 am
Zail Singh, Balram Jakhar, Giani Zail Singh, Iran-Iraq Conflict, Kuo Oil Deal, Iran, Iraq, Indian express, Opinion, EditorialOpposition-supported H R Khanna got only 2,82,685, which works out to 27.3 per cent. Zail Singh established a convincing lead in all states except West Bengal and Tripura, the two opposition-ruled states.

Opposition-supported H R Khanna got only 2,82,685, which works out to 27.3 per cent. Zail Singh established a convincing lead in all states except West Bengal and Tripura, the two opposition-ruled states.

Kuo Oil Deal

Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar rejected the privilege notices against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and others for not making available a file to the Public Undertakings Committee on the $175 million deal with Kuo Oil of Hong Kong. Jakhar, however, referred the privilege notices tabled by members against Arun Shourie, executive director of the Indian Express, to the Public Undertakings Committee, “which is directly concerned with the matter”. The Speaker declined to grant the request of some members for verbatim records of the meetings of the PUC of March 24 and April 2, 1982, when it went into the transaction with Kuo Oil. The House witnessed noisy scenes for the second day when opposition members made a persistent demand for an immediate discussion on the deal.

Iran-Iraq Conflict

Iran and Iraq have been giving conflicting reports of their fighting, of which no independent account is yet available. The Iranians have said their forces are now only 16 km from Iraq’s biggest port and oil town of Basra and are digging in and reinforcing for the final push on it. The Iraqis say they have routed the Iranian attack, and driven the invading force across the border. An Iraqi communiqué said that the Iranian troops were lured into a trap inside Iraq and then destroyed and routed.

