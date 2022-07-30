July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s US Visit

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conveyed to President Ronal Reagan, India’s concern over the American supply of sophisticated military equipment to Pakistan. Mrs Gandhi disputed the American justification of Afghanistan for aid to Pakistan and said the arms were not going to be used against the Soviet Union. Mrs Gandhi said because of the acquisition of sophisticated arms by Pakistan, India had to increase its own defence expenditure.

Devi Lal Expelled

Charan Singh expelled the Haryana strongman Devi Lal, once again pushing his shrinking Lok Dal to the verge of disintegration. Within hours of Devi Lal’s expulsion, several socialist leaders in the Lok Dal announced their resignations from party posts.

Maharashtra Governor I H Latif has accorded sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and Section 197 of the CrPC to prosecute former CM A R Antulay.

PLO Leaves Beirut

The Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) has decided to leave the Lebanese capital, the Arab League Secretary-General declared. Chadli Klobi said the PLO has decided to move its forces out of Beirut, after defining certain guarantees. He did not reveal the destination of the guerrillas.

Tarapur Deal

India and the US reached an agreement envisaging supply of French low enriched uranium for Tarapur power plant. A spokesman of the Indian delegation said after talks between PM Gandhi and President Reagan that the agreement would keep the 1963 condition in effect.