July 22, 1982, Forty Years Ago: No-trust Motion

Both left and right opposition groups plan to move a non-confidence motion against the government during the current session of Parliament. A tentative decision to this effect was taken at a lunch hosted by Democratic Socialist Party chairman H N Bahugana who has been trying to unite the Opposition after his return to Lok Sabha last month. Bahugana later told newsmen that the formal decision about it would be taken at their next meeting.

Kuo Oil Report

Congress-I members watched silently as half-a-dozen copies of the “authenticated record of the verbatim minutes” of a meeting of the Public Undertakings Committee were put on the table of the Rajya Sabha. Chairman M Hidayatullah did not prevent leaders of the Opposition from approaching the secretariat table and placing the papers on it. The document is purported to be about the committee’s examination of the Kuo Oil deal. In the Lok Sabha, however, the Speaker withheld consent when Madhu Dandavate (Janata) sought to table a similar report. Hidayatullah promised he would look into the issue of privilege and into the committee record as soon as he returned to his chamber.

Devi Lal Suspended

Lok Sabha President Charan Singh has suspended Haryana Lok Dal leader Devi Lal from membership of the party and asked for his explanation on charges of anti-party activities. Charan Singh took the decision after consulting some senior Lok Dal leaders. He said there had been complaints against Devi Lal for some time and he had been contemplating action against him. In his notice to Devi Lal asking him why he should not be expelled from the party, the Lok Dal chairman has levelled charges of anti-party activities and working for the defeat of the Lok Dal candidates in the Haryana Assembly elections.